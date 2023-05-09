Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Securities from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.58.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $34,916.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 395,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 103.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 19.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $7,412,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

