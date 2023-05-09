Alistair N. Sporck Sells 960 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. 709,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

