Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,984 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 136,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,098,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.