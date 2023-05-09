Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys Shares of 1,890 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

SUI opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.31. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

