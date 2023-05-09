Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $207,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

