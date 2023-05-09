Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $226,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

About ASML

Shares of ASML opened at $654.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $638.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.28. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.