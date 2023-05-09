Alpha Family Trust Acquires 55 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alpha Family Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $8.11 on Tuesday, hitting $534.47. 517,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.73 and its 200 day moving average is $553.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,834,611. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

