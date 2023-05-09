Alpha Family Trust Buys New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,159 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,897. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $951.43. 138,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,922. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $952.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.