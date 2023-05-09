Alpha Family Trust Has $644,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.31. 890,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

