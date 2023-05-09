Alpha Family Trust Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.82. 177,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

