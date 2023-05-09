Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $751.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,653. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.69.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.