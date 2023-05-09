Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $751.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,653. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.