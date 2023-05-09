Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.27. 3,236,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $202.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

