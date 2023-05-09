Alpha Family Trust Takes $499,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.37. 1,365,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,510. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.