Alpha Family Trust Takes $702,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.35. The company had a trading volume of 744,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

