Alpha Family Trust Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $22,593,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $119.68. 506,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 171.69 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

