Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Trading 35.4% Higher

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) shares traded up 35.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 6,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 48,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

