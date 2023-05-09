Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Reiterated by 51job

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.68. 78,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,422. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,718 shares of company stock worth $21,987,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock worth $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

