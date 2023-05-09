Altair Engineering’s (ALTR) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job restated their maintains rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. 80,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,449. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,718 shares of company stock valued at $21,987,353. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

