AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 54,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 124,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on AlTi Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AlTi Global stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

Featured Articles

