Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,043. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $260.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.