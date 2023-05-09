Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,084,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $230.71. 152,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,185. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

