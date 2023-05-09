Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.79. 659,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,337. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

