Altman Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,392,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 424,097 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

