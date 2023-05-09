Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $731.68. 71,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.70. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,939 shares of company stock worth $12,079,942. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

