Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Page Arthur B bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $249.06. 180,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.