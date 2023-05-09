Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 671 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NEE traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. 1,621,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

