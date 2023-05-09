Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$62.60.

Altus Group Stock Down 3.4 %

AIF stock opened at C$42.70 on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,135.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

