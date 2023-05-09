AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Up to $15.28

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $17.41. AMC Networks shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 142,954 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $693.32 million, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Insider Activity

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Featured Articles

