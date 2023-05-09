Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Barclays

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMED. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.94.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.6 %

Amedisys stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

