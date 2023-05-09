American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.83. 776,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.