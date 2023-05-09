American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

