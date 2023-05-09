American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.37 million.

APEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 140,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Granetta B. Blevins bought 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at $146,564.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

