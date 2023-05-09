Americas Silver (USAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

USAS stock remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 33,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,081. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

