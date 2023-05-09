Americas Silver (USAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of USAS remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,062. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americas Silver Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

