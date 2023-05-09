Americas Silver (USAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.
Shares of USAS remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,062. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
