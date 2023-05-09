Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 1,412 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 87,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 4,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $210,901. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

