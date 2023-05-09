Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

MTN traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.59. 31,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,912. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

