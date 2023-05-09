Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 1,271 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.