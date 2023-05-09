Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 746 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.96. 535,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,733 shares of company stock worth $140,704,056. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

