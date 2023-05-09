Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE APTV traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 467,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

