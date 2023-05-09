Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.50 million-$67.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.97 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 476,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,729. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

