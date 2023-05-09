Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $520.11

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $520.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lam Research Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $526.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.11. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

