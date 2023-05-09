Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target at $520.11

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $520.11.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lam Research Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $526.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.11. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
