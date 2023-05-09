ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.37. 66,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

