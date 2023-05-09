AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 12-Month High at $335.36

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $335.36 and last traded at $335.36, with a volume of 172954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.41 and a 200-day moving average of $307.79. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

