Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of APLS opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

