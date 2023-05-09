Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 11.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.94. 39,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 171,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMEH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Apollo Medical Stock Down 8.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $294.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,147,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220,243 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 501.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 82,147 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

