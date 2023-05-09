Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.16)-($1.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $533-538 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.57 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Appian Price Performance

Appian stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,014,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,247,141.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,014,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,247,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,444 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,281 over the last 90 days. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 139.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

