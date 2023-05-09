Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Buys 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.2 %
Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22.
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.