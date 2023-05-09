Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Buys 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

