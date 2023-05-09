Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.20.

Apple Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12,174.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,053,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 11,955,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

