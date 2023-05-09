Aptinyx (APTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Aptinyx Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of APTX opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on APTX. SVB Securities lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.
Institutional Trading of Aptinyx
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
