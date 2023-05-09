Aptinyx (APTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aptinyx Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of APTX opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APTX. SVB Securities lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

About Aptinyx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 11.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

