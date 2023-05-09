Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 81,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

